The final funeral rites for Ghanaian photographer, Emmanuel Yeboah Bobbie, popularly known as Bob Pixel, is winding up at his Ablekuma residence in Accra.
The legendary photographer died on Thursday, February 26, 2021.
According to sources, Bob Pixel died after suffering from a short illness.
Bobbie, who is well known for his professional works for high-profile politicians and celebrities, left behind three children.
Today, family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers gathered to pay their last respects to the iconic craftsman.
He was buried at the Ablekuma Cemetery in Accra.