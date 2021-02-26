Popular Ghanaian photographer, Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel, has reportedly passed away.

Reports about his passing came on Thursday (February 25) afternoon through series of tweets and Facebook posts from friends and fans.

The cause of his death is unknown, neither has his family issued any statement through his official social media pages.

Bob Pixel is known for capturing beautiful images of tourists sites in Ghana, festivals and traditional gatherings.

Before his death, he worked with some top showbiz personalities, including actress Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, actor and politician John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donko, actress Jackie Appiah and actor James Gardiner.

He was survived by three children.

Following the news of his passing, many people, who knew Bob Pixel, have taken to social media to share various reactions.

Bob Pixel…..we never had the chance to go on our road trip together with our drones and cameras. Rest Well dear friend. Till we meet again. 🙏🏿 — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) February 25, 2021

This is so hard to believe…Many young and upcoming photographers looked up to.Its a shame dead had to take him, I remember meeting him with a couple of friends way back 2011 in school as he briefed us on how to go about our photography project works. Pure gem RIP #bobpixel pic.twitter.com/W6Mir5EeNh — 1BenarD (@cue_vivichi) February 26, 2021

Emmanuel bobbie (Bob Pixel) is known for capturing beautiful images of tourists sites in Ghana, festivals and traditional gatherings.



The cause of his death is unknown and his family is yet to release any statement. #bobpixel

#bobbiepixel pic.twitter.com/qGHfrFSvNc — Vlog/Blog (@talkwithaa) February 25, 2021

He made a living, left a mark and set a beautiful standard on the field.

Just really sad💔you had to go now rest in peace Bob pixel#bobpixel #RestInPeace — MayItBeSo (@thetitan___) February 25, 2021

Heard of the name on several occasions, heard of his beautiful works countless times. Went through his catalogue and realized man is the real definition of 🇬🇭 photography. #RIP #bobpixel

😭🙇🏽‍♂️ — ELIKEM📸IMAGES (@elikemimages) February 25, 2021

Emmanuel Bobbie @bobpixel shot this in my restaurant…The first time I met him at my restaurant was Christmas and he spent it with the homeless



Rest well Legend!This World is not our Home!#PatriotDies #Bobpixel #Legend pic.twitter.com/RUcLLhCak3 — Chef Elijah A. Addo (@professoraddo) February 25, 2021

Bob Pixel took us through the Ghana we never saw until his demise.💔 A happy soul. Sad😔 #ripbobpixel 🕊️#bobpixel pic.twitter.com/uroNaTfxua — HeySamcilla (@samcillabaakojr) February 25, 2021

Ecobank Ghana lost a friend. Such great talent. We worked with Bob Pixel on a number of projects at Ecobank. Our condolence to his family. Rest in peace, Mr. Emmanuel Bobbie. #bobpixel #truelegend pic.twitter.com/rBKkgKOzRt — Ecobank Ghana (@EcobankGhanaLtd) February 25, 2021

In loving memory of Bob pixel 🎥🎥😭😭😭😭A Hero is Gone 💔💔💔💔 Mr. Emmmanuel Bobbie RIP @bobpixel God knows Best Shot by @kophigrafix #ripbobpixel #bobpixel pic.twitter.com/AfDzSZYNe3 — Kophi Grafix (@GrafixKophi) February 25, 2021

..”The things you do for YOURSELF are gone when you are GONE, but the things you do for OTHERS remain as your LEGACY.”-#Kalu



I’ll never forget how he calmed my nerves when he shot my first professional shoot. #BobPixel made sure his journey was an impactful one💔..#APieceOfPeace pic.twitter.com/nCipf0GrIU — Peace Hyde (@peac_hy) February 25, 2021

Legend, yet you were humble about your giant status, you did your country proud, you were a fab mentor, this hurts but we will pray for your family,especially the wife and children you so adored, #bobpixel 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6KuozdfGGi — Whitney B-Mensah (@WBMinnorvations) February 26, 2021

The clouds came down in his honour 🖤

Rest well #BOBPIXEL 📸 pic.twitter.com/qYyH1ngKXF — charles General (@CMogxy) February 25, 2021

Life well lived & made his mark by touching lives almost to every corner of the globe.#RestInPeace Sir#bobpixel pic.twitter.com/sRtmKdWzLY — Air~dem Rico (@Demy_Gh) February 25, 2021

Thank sir #bobpixel for showing us the and being a wonderful inspiration, thanks for letting us know it’s possible and honorable to be an artist and a story teller thank you for including us in you travels. Thanks to you sir this generation can proudly say “I am a photographer”. pic.twitter.com/STPJTsJk1v — Nana Mason (@nana_mason) February 25, 2021

Your photos were my screen savers, my heart is broken. RIP #bobpixel https://t.co/CHIGYRANiu — Madame (@maamesama) February 25, 2021

Bob set a standard. He was unique. He made an impact.



Rest well King. I’m still in doubt.@bobpixel #bobpixel pic.twitter.com/xNV7aIWC2m — Godwin Selorm Namboh (@godwinnamboh) February 25, 2021

Sad News. Bob Pixel is Dead pic.twitter.com/Cpx8NZnobn — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) February 25, 2021

A great one has fallen @bobpixel you were an inspiration to many, your legend will live on. #somewhereinghana #ripbob #bobpixel — Somewhere In Ghana🇬🇭 (@somewhereingh_) February 25, 2021