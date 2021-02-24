A former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Harry Owusu has died.

Member for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced Mr Owusu’s demise on her Facebook page.

This was after Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister-Designate for Communications and Digitisation, paid a visit to the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

She posted photos from Mr Owusu’s residence at Dansoman, Accra, which captured solemn moments.

Ablekuma West MP, interacting with the family

Posting the photos, the lawmaker, among other things, eulogised the deceased for his enormous service to Ghana and the NPP.

