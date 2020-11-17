The former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings marks her 72nd birthday today.

Many Ghanaians have taken to their social media to wish her well.

The latest to join is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Taking to her Facebook page to wish Nana Konadu well, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said she knows that this birthday may be a difficult one for her (Konadu) following the demise of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings

READ ALSO:

She wrote; I know that this birthday may be a difficult one for you but I wanted you know that, you are in my thoughts. May today give you enough strength to sail through. Happy birthday Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings served by his side as the First Lady of Ghana for close to two decades.

A strong women’s rights advocate, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement in 1982 to emancipate women at every level of development to enable them to contribute and benefit from the socio-economic and political progress of the country.