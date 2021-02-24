The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public to abstain from engaging in any capital market activity with Wiseling Online Investment Company.

According to SEC, the company is not regulated by them, hence, the need for the General Public to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products.

The outfit, in a statement, explained Wiseling is a Finnish-based company operating in Ghana and advised the public to reach out to the office for any support.

“The General and investing Public is further advised to consult the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or main line number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market,” the statement urged.

Meanwhile, SEC has pledged its commitment in delivering on its mandate to maintain surveillance over activities in the securities industry and to protect investors by publishing at regular intervals information to the public to inform their investment decisions.

“The SEC wishes to reassure all Market Operators, Investors, and the General Public that it is dedicated to ensuring rigorous implementation of all the rules for operators in the Capital Market to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected,” it added.

