The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), Richard Dombo, has died.

Sources say he succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Mr Dombo reportedly had some health issues after he contracted the novel coronavirus in January 2021.

He could not return to work due to the toll it had on him and was self-isolating at his home until his sudden death.

Mr Dombo was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the GRDA CEO in 2017.

He is the son of the late Chief Simon Diedong Dombo, one of the founders of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, which gave birth to the New Patriotic Party.

Until his appointment, Mr Dombo served as the operations manager for southwest rail, one of the largest rail operators in the United Kingdom and played various roles in the sector.