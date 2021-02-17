The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), Dr Philip Bannor, has announced the minimum requirements for the establishment of hospitals in Ghana.

According to Dr Bannor, per the new standards of HeFRA, a hospital should have at least 40 beds and 3 doctors to be able to operate.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, he said the standard applies to existing hospitals when undertaking expansion.

Dr Bannor said his outfit’s doors are opened to all health institutions when the need arises.

“We give advice on what kind of machines are needed to help the running of the facility among others so you don’t fall short of the standards when we come for our annual monitoring,” he said.

Dr Philip Bannor

He said some health facilities as well as laboratories have been closed down for operating without licenses and also running Covid-19 tests with substandard machines.

HeFRA, according to Dr Bannor, regulates 45 categories of health facilities in the country, adding they are still open for more.