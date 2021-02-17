Andre Ayew says Swansea City teammates must show endurance and energy to face up to the challenge of a marathon Championship campaign.

Steve Cooper’s side will host Nottingham Forest at the Liberty Stadium this evening before playing Huddersfield this weekend.

And Ayew feels a cautious approach, with minds set on only the next fixture, will be a key factor to how the Swans’ season unfolds.

“The next game will be a hard one,” he told the club website. “We know there are 19 games left and so many points.

“It’s a marathon and we need to keep going to the end. The team that is going to be strong mentally and physically will be able to do something great.

“But with so many games to play, I think it’s important that we only look at the next game. And we will do that for the rest of the season.

“We are doing good but we won’t get carried away. We must keep working and work harder because we’ve got 19 games left and there are a lot of points to play for and get before we can think about anything.”

Ayew ended his goal drought against Norwich City in a 2-0 win over the Canaries.

That goal ended a run of five games without finding the net for Ayew, who is the Swans’ joint-top scorer alongside Jamal Lowe.

The Black Stars captain is now on nine goals for the season, but he insisted team results are far more important than personal satisfaction.

“It didn’t really bother me that I hadn’t scored for a while because the team has got good results,” he added. “What’s important is the results, not if I score or not.

“I aim to bring my best to the team in each game – I must do everything I can to help the team, and whoever finds the net then that’s great.

“It’s a real team attitude here, and that’s what has served us so well this season,” he added.