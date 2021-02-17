Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, put smiles on the faces of some needy street people in Accra on Valentine’s Day.

The company took to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to distribute nose masks, hand sanitisers and to educate the public on the need to keep safe by observing all the safety protocols.

The gesture was greeted with a lot of excitement and appreciation as beneficiaries immediately started using these items when they received them.

Speaking on the exercise, Bennet Otoo, Public Relations and Communications Manager at Jumia Ghana, said it is sometimes very easy to forget that there are a lot of underprivileged people in our societies that deserve some love. We at Jumia believe that everyone deserves to be loved and cared for. In this era when covid-19 is prevalent, we thought it wise to spread love on Valentine’s Day by giving out free nose masks and sanitisers to the needy street people.

These people usually cannot afford to buy these safety items regularly and that becomes a real problem because they play a big role in the spread cycle of the virus. Ensuring that they are safe and protected goes a long way in our collective fight against the covid-19 pandemic. This exercise is the beginning of a series of such gestures in the coming weeks as we contribute our quota to ensuring that Ghanaians are safe and protected.

Jumia Ghana has been an active player in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic over the past year by donating nose masks to the Ministry of Health last year, regular education about how to stay safe on its apps and website as well as ensuring that all staff and delivery agents are properly trained to observe all the protocols.

E-commerce continues to play a major role in the covid-19 fight. By reducing shipping fees, introducing contactless delivery, promoting digital payments and cashless services through our Jumia Pay app we have played a key role since this pandemic started and we will continue to ensure that everyone is safe. Furthermore, we are a people-driven company and we care for the good people of Ghana. This is why we embarked on this exercise on Valentine’s Day. Seeing the smiles on the faces of these beautiful people gives us so much joy and fulfillment. It is great to touch lives and to impact society. We are a business that believes so much in giving back to society and we pledge our unflinching support to fight this deadly pandemic,” added Dede Ofei, Head of Human Resources at Jumia Ghana

The company also called on other stakeholders and corporate entities to join in the campaign to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

