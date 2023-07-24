The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has praised the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) for its unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare across the country.

This commendation was made by Dr. Philip Bannor during the inaugural SafeCare quality improvement awards ceremony, organized by PharmAccess Ghana and SafeCare in collaboration with HeFRA.

Dr. Bannor highlighted the significance of the partnership with SafeCare in advancing the agency’s efforts to reduce errors in care and promote high-quality healthcare services.

He stressed that such improvements would lead to a substantial reduction in hospital-acquired infections, misdiagnoses, and readmission rates.

The collaboration with SafeCare also grants HeFRA access to an international partner, further validating the accreditation of healthcare facilities under its purview.

Dr. Bannor applauded CHAG for its remarkable strides in enhancing healthcare quality through its participation in the SafeCare quality improvement program.

During the award ceremony, eight healthcare facilities and organizations were recognized for their notable progress in implementing systems and processes to drive improvement, along with seven individuals who demonstrated dedication to promoting and facilitating quality improvement in various healthcare networks in Ghana.

Among the awardees, Dr. James Duah, Deputy Executive Director for CHAG, received the prestigious SafeCare Personality of the Year award for the years 2021-2023.

Dr. Maxwell Akwasi Antwi, Country Director for PharmAccess Ghana, emphasized the critical importance of quality healthcare, citing data that revealed the alarming number of deaths caused by poor quality care in low to middle-income countries like Ghana.

Dr. Antwi underscored the urgency of adopting internationally recognized SafeCare Standards to enhance the quality of healthcare and reduce unnecessary deaths.

Dr. Peter Yeboah, Executive Director of CHAG, stressed the need for quality standards in the healthcare delivery system and celebrated the positive impact of the SafeCare program.

He highlighted the significant progress made by CHAG facilities in achieving SafeCare Level 4 ratings, indicating their alignment with global quality standards.

Dr. Yeboah expressed his commitment to sustaining the SafeCare quality improvement journey and enhancing Ghana’s healthcare system to meet global standards.

Overall, the awards ceremony recognized the collective efforts of various stakeholders in Ghana’s healthcare sector towards providing safer and higher quality care to patients.

The collaboration between HeFRA, CHAG, and SafeCare is seen as a crucial step in improving healthcare standards and achieving universal healthcare goals in the country.

