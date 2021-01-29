The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has shut down the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, also known as the Obengfo Hospital, located at Weija in Accra for operating without a license.

A team, led by the Registrar of HeFRA, Dr Philip Bannor, closed the facility Friday morning [January 29, 2021] as part of an enforcement exercise being conducted by the agency.

The Health Institutions and Facilities Act 2011, Act 829, which established the HeFRA, empowers it to shut down any health facility which does not meet standards established by the law.

The Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh, did not produce an operational license to the team when they visited the facility Friday morning, leading to the closure of the facility.

Dr Obeng-Andoh initially challenged the appropriateness of the exercise and insisted that he had the license to operate.

He described the exercise as “an act of mischief” adding that “you are targeting us and you want to paint us black.”

After about 30 minutes of haggling, Dr Obeng-Andoh did not produce the license.

He subsequently ordered the staff of the hospital to vacate the facility after which the facility was put under lock and key.

He was later taken to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.