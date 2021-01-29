Some Members of Parliament (MPs) have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, confirmed this on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Although Mr Bagbin did not disclose the names of the MPs affected, he admonished members of the House to take the Covid-19 safety protocols serious and strictly adhere to them.

“Even in the House, some members are afflicted by the Covid-19. You may not know who the person is and because of the protocol issues of confidentiality, we are not disclosing those who are now Covid-19 victims. But we have some of us in that category,” he disclosed.

The revelation by the Speaker follows a three-day health screening exercise organised for the MPs last week.

Earlier, Mr Bagbin expressed concern over the unwillingness of some parliamentarians to go for the Covid-19 test scheduled for members.

According to reports, less than a third of the House participated in the event, forcing the exercise to be extended.

“We arranged with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to use three days and the three days are over but I am reliably informed that a number of our members have not yet taken the opportunity to either do the screening or to even undergo the Covid-19 test.

“Honourable members, I humbly urge that you all take this opportunity seriously and go test by the end of today,” he appealed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

But addressing the House today, Mr Bagbin said he was displeased with the continuous refusal of some MPs to undergo the testing which he says is mandatory.

“My directive that all members subject themselves to the test has not yet been complied with by over 60 MPs.

“It is true as the Majority Leader has just stated that we are all not safe…And so members should take the protocols serious. In fact, when I was entering I had to signal some members to respect the physical distancing.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded some 625 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the recent update from the Ghana Health Service, the country also has a case count of 63,883 with 3,940 active cases.

While recoveries and discharge stand at 59,553, 390 deaths have been recorded.