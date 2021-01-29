Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has completed a loan move to Turkish TFF League 1 side, Boluspor.

The 29-year-old agreed to join the club from Samsunspor on a six months loan deal until the end of the season.

Gyasi joined Samsunspor with a lot of prospects but injuries forced him to miss some crucial games for the club.

After recovering from the injury, Gyasi was hit with Covid-19 which also forced him to go into 14 days quarantine.

Gyasi, who is aiming for a Black Stars call up, is aiming to get his impressive form back as he prepares to join the club.

He played 14 games under the Samsunspor form and scored one goal. Gyasi joined Samsunspor on a three-year deal.

He previously played for De Graafschap, Heracles Almelo, Roda JC, Aalesund, CSKA Sofia and FC Dallas.