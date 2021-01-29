Photos and videos have popped up on social media as Ghanaian musician Eugene Nii Amon Ashie, popularly known as Wisa Greid, gets married

Wisa has tied the knot, in a colourful ceremony, with his girlfriend, Annabell Nyamekye Twum.

The Kente-themed traditional marriage saw scores of family and friends in attendance to share in their joy.

Wisa Greid and Annabella.

A video from the ceremony captured the moment prayers were said for the newly-wedded couple.

Not long after the prayers, they were spotted in a passionate kiss as Ed Sheraan’s perfect song played in the background.

The visuals have generated congratulatory messages from fans and followers who have chanced on them.

Watch the video below:

