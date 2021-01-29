The Ghana Judicial Service is set to run a shift system as the country’s covid-19 cases surge and continues to spread.

All Heads of Departments have since been asked to draw up a schedule to ensure that only skeletal staff remain at post at any particular time.

The directive was announced in a statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo.

The statement noted exceptions will be given to some persons to proceed on their annual leave.

“Staff who suffer from underlining ailments such as asthma, HIV and Sickle Cell disease, pregnant women and nursing mothers are also requested to take their annual leave, effective Monday, 1 February 2021,” it said.

Read the full statement below: