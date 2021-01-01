The Ghana Judicial Service has issued a press release debunking ill and improper motives imputed to the Chief Justice’s legitimate exercise of administrative powers in re-assigning 2 High Court Judges.

According to the Service, these erroneous assumptions have been ascribed to the Chief Justice for transferring Justice Charles A. Wilson from the High Court in Tamale and Justice Douglas Asiedu to Bolgatanga.

In a statement signed by Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Addo dated Thursday, December 31 the transfer was “to address a pressing administration challenge undermining the efficient delivery of justice in the Region” – one the Executive of the Ghana Bar Association is aware of.

Justice Wilson’s transfer, the statement added, was to take effect from 6th January 2021, when the Christmas vacation would have ended, and was directed to start work on 11th January 2021, until his release to return to Tamale which is his station.

“The Chief Justice exercised his administrative powers to transfer Justice Wilson to address a pressing administration challenges undermining the efficient delivery of justice in the Region.

“The Executive of the Ghana Bar Association is aware of this pressing administration challenge.

“It is therefore regrettable that the implementation of these measures intended to promote the smooth administration of justice has been misconstrued by some sections of the media.

“The Judicial Service wishes to assure the public of its commitment to uphold the law at all times in the discharge of its mandate,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement