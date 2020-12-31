Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has subtly admitted to errors in their 2020 Presidential election petition to the Supreme Court.

He, however, said the errors, if any at all, will be “clerical” and not “fatal” to the party’s petition.

They are issues that a lawyer can even stand on his feet in court and correct, he explained on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

The party’s legal team was at the Supreme Court on Wednesday to file a petition against the results of the 2020 presidential polls, asking the court among other things to order the Electoral Commission (EC) to organise a run-off of the election.

The Petition detailed what the party said are violations of the 1992 Constitution by the EC and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa.

The petition is praying the Supreme Court to declare the results of the 2020 Presidential Election as declared on December 9, 2020 as unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.

RELATED:

The New Patriotic Party in a response to the petition shortly after it was filed, described it as error-ridden, saying its legal team will expose its emptiness.

“NDC’s John Mahama, who grounds his petition on supposed errors made by the Electoral Commission, has himself submitted a petition fraught with errors, including requesting a run-off between himself and the Electoral Commission.”

The party is optimistic their response will show that the NDC has presented no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.