Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah became the centre of attraction at a recent party when he played the role of a Disc Jockey (DJ) much to the admiration of patrons.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP turned up in style as he displayed his Disc Jockeying prowess behind the laptop and console.

To prove he was a trendy person and in touch with contemporary hit tracks, he thrilled the party guests with his own selection of songs.

A video of the party which is fast circulating online has Mr Oppong Nkrumah singing along with Duncan Mighty’s hit song, obianuju, coupled with some dance moves.

The invitees who could not keep calm cheered him on amid screams of ‘DJ Kojo’

Watch the video below: