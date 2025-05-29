CJ removal saga: The consequences of our actions lie ahead of us – Oppong Nkrumah

Former Minister for Works and Housing and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has cautioned that the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo could have lasting implications for Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, May 29, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the need for careful consideration in such matters.

“The consequences of our actions lie ahead of us,” he said, highlighting the potential long-term effects of the proceedings.

“Posterity will judge all those involved,” he added, suggesting that future generations will assess the decisions and actions taken during this period.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frank Davies, has expressed serious concerns about the future of judicial independence in Ghana.

He warned that recent developments in the impeachment process against Chief Justice Torkornoo may threaten one of the cornerstones of Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, May 28, Mr. Davies responded to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to strike out a supplementary affidavit filed by the Chief Justice in response to a petition before a committee.

While admitting he had not yet reviewed the full ruling, Mr. Davies said the broader implications were troubling.

Source: Myjoyonline

ALSO READ: