Passengers escape death as moving bus catches fire at Gomoa Antseadze [Photos]

Scores of passengers narrowly escaped death after a Yutong bus with registration number GT 4346-16 caught fire at Gomoa Antseadze in the Central Region.
The bus, which had 34 passengers on board, was traveling from Accra to Bogoso when the incident occurred.
Firefighters swiftly responded to the emergency, and upon arrival, the crew found the vehicle engulfed in flames.
In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the fire was brought under control and completely extinguished within minutes.
While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, several items—including personal belongings, bales of second-hand clothing, cosmetics, provisions, and artificial hair—were destroyed. However, firefighters managed to salvage the bus and some of the goods.