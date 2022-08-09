Two persons on board a 4X4 moving vehicle have escaped death after it caught fire on the Nkawkaw-Abirem road in the Eastern Region.

The victims were believed to be returning to Accra from a funeral at Akoase when the ghastly accident occurred on Monday.

The timely intervention of the Koforidua Police patrol team saved the victims from dying at the scene as the vehicle was burnt beyond recognition.

The leader of the patrol team, Chief Inspector G.K.Oduro, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena, stating the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

He revealed the Fire Service was called to the scene to douse the fire but the vehicle was completely burnt upon their arrival.

The victims, he noted, are receiving treatment at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital.

Watch the video attached above: