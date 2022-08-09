The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, August 8 cut the sod for the commencement of the Yendi Dualisation road Project, at a short ceremony at Yendi, in the Northern Region.

Spanning a length of 2.53 kilometres, the Yendi Dualisation Road Project is expected to be completed within seven months, that is on 8th March 2023.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta stated that Lot 5 of the Eastern Corridor Road, which starts from Oti Damanko through Bimbilla and ends at Yendi, covers a distance of 94 kilometres, whereas Lot 6 starts from Yendi and ends at Zanteli, making a total length of 116 kilometres.

He told the President that the project, when completed will serve as an alternative route to the central corridor, and facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce and livestock from the northern part of the country to the south.

The Minister added that other benefits include improvement of socio-economic activities along the corridor, thereby reducing poverty of the citizenry, reduction in road traffic crashes, as well as vehicle operating cost.

Currently, the contractor has completed 165.5km of roads between Oti-Damanko and Zanteli. As part of the project, the sections through Yendi and Bimbilla towns would be dualized.

Mr. Amoako Atta revealed further that the dualization of the Yendi and Bimbila towns will lead to a reduction in congestion in the urbanized areas, and, consequently, a reduction in overall travel time along the corridor.