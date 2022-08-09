President Akufo-Addo and Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II, King of Dagbon has commended Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi for his efforts towards the development of the Yendi Constituency.

The President and the Dagbon King commended the Member of Parliament for his dynamism and commitment for ensuring the good welfare of the people of the Yendi Constituency.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama received the commendations at the Gbewaa Palace when the President visited the Palace to pay homage to the Dagbon King to ask for his blessing to begin his two-day tour of the Northern Region.

The President as part of his tour was to cut a sod for the commencement of the construction of a 2.53 kilometers Yendi Dualisation town road which is expected to be competed within seven months.

Ya-Na Abukari II revealed that, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has been supporting the people of Yendi and its environs with the supply of portable drinking water through the construction of boreholes in many parts of the constituency.

“He also supports the Yendi residents with water by paying to commercial water tanker suppliers when the need arises at all times”.

The President told the Ya-Na Abukari II that the development that Dagbon is seeing now is a translation of the peace that the Kingdom was enjoying.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama reiterated his commitment to support the cause of the government of President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his mandate.

He said the Yendi City Project initiated by his office is a manifestation of the love he and President Akufo-Addo has for the people of Yendi.

The Yendi MP assured President Akufo-Addo that his outfit was working towards achieving a 80 per cent win in the 2024 election and that the development of Yendi was a top priority on his agenda.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo, Ya-Na Abukari II and the people of Yendi for their care and support and appealed to them to continue to support him to deliver.