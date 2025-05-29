Unity Cup: Thomas-Asante targets more goals after debut strike in Nigeria loss

Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed mixed emotions after scoring his first goal for the senior national team during Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the opening match of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Coventry City forward found the net late in the game at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday night, but his effort proved to be only a consolation, as Nigeria capitalized on defensive lapses to secure the win.

“On the whole, it was a bit frustrating. This is the biggest game for us; we know we can win against these teams,” said Thomas-Asante, who was making only his third appearance for the national team.

“Frustrating on that note, but I’m also happy to score my first goal for Ghana, which I intend to do for a very long time.”

Despite the defeat, the 25-year-old was thrilled to open his scoring account in national colours.

“It was amazing. It shows what football is about. Even though half the fans are for you and half are against you, the whole atmosphere was amazing.

“We want to see more days like this… We enjoyed it,” he added.

Following the loss, Ghana will now turn their attention to the third-place playoff match against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, May 31.