Fufu, one of the most hectic and energy-sapping meals has become a lot easier to prepare with the latest invention by some Ghanaians.

The product is said to have been birthed by the Casa De Ropa Potato processing factory, under the One District One Factory (1D1F) agenda at Gomoa Bewadze in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The factory has provided a game-changing product for most homes with the latest machine taking the burden off the fufu pounder.

Made to accommodate a pestle, the invention has been made to provide a steady-yet-continuous upward and downward movement.

All that is required is an individual to ‘turn’ the fufu, while the machine does the pounding.

Fufu refers to a dough-like meal made from boiled and pounded starchy ground provisions like plantains, cassava, or cocoyam; or a combination of two or more.

Watch video of how machine operates below: