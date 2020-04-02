A video has popped up online which shows the new way of pounding fufu due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The viral video making rounds on social media shows a woman and a young man pounding fufu in a very funny way as they observe social distancing to avoid contracting the deadly COVID-19.

People have been advised to avoid public gatherings and observe social distancing.

Perhaps the two people, who were seen pounding the fufu, are trying their best to avoid close contact.

