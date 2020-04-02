The Ghana Embassy in the United States (US) has announced plans to raise funds to support the fight against coronavirus.

According to the High Commissioner, Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, the fundraising campaign is in close collaboration with US-based Ghanaian churches and associations with details of how one can contribute to be announced soon.

He explained that as Ghana’s Ambassador to the US, his top priority in this crisis is to ensure they are in the position to offer appropriate support to Ghanaians in need.

MORE

He added that there has been a monitoring of the situation in the US and commended Ghanaian doctors, nurses, pharmacists, public health workers and all essential workers for their services in their respective communities.

He urged citizens, while at home and in self-isolation, to strictly adhere to the laid down health guidelines.