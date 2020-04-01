President Nana Akufo-Addo, his wife and family have all tested negative for Covid-19, his physician Dr Patrina Techi-Ankrah disclosed on Wednesday.

According to her, the president’s staff have also been tested and all the results are negative.

“A day before the president’s birthday, him, the First Lady, his daughters and all the staff of his household were tested and I am happy to announce that all the tests came negative.

“A day after his birthday, we continued to test people at the secretariat and as I speak now, a total of 99 persons have been tested and the results have come back negative,” Dr Techi-Ankrah said.

Some news portals earlier in March reported that President Akufo-Addo and the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo had tested positive for Coronavirus, but the latest information has refuted that.

