Ghana legend, Osei Kofi has revealed that he convinced the late Opoku Afriyie to sign for Asante Kotoko during his playing days.

Opoku Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Bayie’, was confirmed dead on Sunday in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Osei Kofi, who also played for the Porcupine Warriors in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, recounted how he was impressed after watching Afriyie play for the first time and how he convinced him to join the 23 times Ghana Premier League champions.

“I was hugely impressed after watching Opoku Afriyie play for the first time,” he said.

“After the game, I approached him and told him he has the qualities to play for Asante Kotoko and he welcomed the offer.

“When I was asked to leave the club, I told him they will do the same thing to him but I promised him that I will let him join Hearts of Oak and he left Kotoko, I made him join Hearts.

“He is a disciplined player and everybody will like to work with him. When he was appointed as Black Stars management member, I was hugely impressed because he works hard wherever he finds himself,” he added.

Opoku Afriyie was a member of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning team.

He was the top scorer in the Ghana domestic football league in 1979 and 1981.

After hanging up his boots, Opoku took up roles as team manager and welfare officer of the Black Stars.

He was also named team manager of Kotoko in 2003.