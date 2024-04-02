In a move aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience for Ghanaian nationals residing in Canada, the Ghana Embassy has initiated a groundbreaking campaign to streamline passport application processes.

Led by the Minister in charge of Political, Economic & Diaspora Affairs, Simon Atieku, and Isaac Egyiri, Consular Assistant, the Embassy staff is collecting biometric information of Ghanaian nationals directly from communities.

The team on March 16, established operations at the newly inaugurated Ghana House in Calgary for efficiently capturing biometric data for passport applications which was previously only available in Ottawa.

President of the Ghanaian-Canada Association of Calgary, Dr. Charles Odame-Ankrah, commended the Embassy’s efforts.

The monumental effort underscores the Ghana Embassy’s commitment to effectively serve Ghanaians in the diaspora.

The leadership of HE Ransford Anselm Sowah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Canada, played a pivotal role in driving the success of this initiative.

Under his guidance, the Embassy continues to implement innovative solutions that enhance Ghana’s image and reputation on the international stage.

Read full statement below:

The Ghana Embassy in Canada has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to streamline passport application processes for Ghanaian nationals residing in the country. Led by Simon Atieku, Minister in charge of Political, Economic & Diaspora Affairs, and Isaac Egyiri, Consular Assistant, the embassy team traversed the vast Canadian landscape to collect biometric information directly from communities.

On March 16, 2024, the team made a significant impact by setting up operations at the newly established Ghana House in Calgary, where they efficiently captured biometric data for passport applications. This service, previously only available in Ottawa, has revolutionized accessibility for Ghanaians living in Western Canada. Following their successful day in Calgary, the team proceeded to Regina, extending their services to another region previously underserved in passport application processes.

The initiative has received widespread praise from the Ghanaian community in Canada, Dr. Charles Odame-Ankrah, President, Ghanaian-Canada Association of Calgary. Previously, individuals and families faced the burdensome task of traveling to Ottawa, incurring significant expenses along the way. The requirement of a minimum of $1200.00 for biometric data capture posed financial challenges for many families. By bringing these services directly to local communities, the Ghana Embassy has alleviated financial strain and logistical hurdles, making passport application processes more accessible and convenient.

This monumental effort underscores the commitment of the Ghana Embassy to serve its diaspora effectively. The leadership of HE Ransford Anselm Sowah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Canada, has been instrumental in driving the success of this initiative. Under his guidance, the embassy continues to implement innovative solutions that enhance the image and reputation of Ghana on the international stage.

Furthermore, the warm welcome extended to the embassy team by Honorary Consul Margaret Adu in Calgary exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and support within the Ghanaian community. Such partnerships strengthen the embassy’s ability to provide essential services and foster a sense of unity among Ghanaian nationals living abroad.

In conclusion, the Ghana Embassy’s initiative to collect biometric data across Canada marks a significant milestone in improving consular services for Ghanaian citizens. By prioritizing accessibility and efficiency, the embassy is not only facilitating passport applications but also reinforcing the bonds between Ghana and its diaspora. With visionary leadership and community support, initiatives like these contribute to a brighter future for Ghana and its global citizens.