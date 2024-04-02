Human rights and child welfare advocacy group, Renel Ghana Foundation has condemned the marriage between the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a 12-year-old young girl.

It urged the government, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders to collaborate and take action to eradicate child marriage from every traditional setup to raise awareness among communities about the harmful effects of child marriage.

“Allocate sufficient resources for initiatives aimed at preventing child marriage, promoting education, empowering young girls and arresting perpetrators,” it added.

2nd April, 2024

Renel Ghana Foundation Condemns Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII Marriage/Betrotal of a 12-year-old young girl and Calls for Immediate Annulment

Renel Ghana Foundation a leading advocate for human rights and child welfare and early marriages, strongly condemns the practice of child marriage in Ghana.

Child marriage violates several international laws and the Ghanaian legislation on Child Rights. The Children’s Act, (1998), Act 560 aims at protecting the rights and wellbeing of children. in this regard, Renel Ghana Foundation condemns Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII marriage of a 12-year-old young girl as a clear violation of the provisions of the Children’s Act.

Globally, child marriage remains a grave violation of human rights and impedes progress towards achieving gender equality and sustainable development. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), to which Ghana is a signatory, clearly states that children should be protected from all forms of exploitation, including child marriage. Furthermore, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) also calls for the elimination of child marriage as a harmful traditional practice.

In Ghana, the Children’s Act prescribes the minimum age of marriage as 18 for both boys and girls.

The Article 28(2) of the Constitution of Ghana guarantees the protection of children from all forms of exploitation, including child marriage. The child’s growth and development is paramount to the child and society at large.

Despite these legal protections, child marriage persists in some regions of Ghana. The harmful

consequences of child marriage on girls are well-documented and include adverse health effects, limited educational opportunities, and increased vulnerability to gender-based violence.

Additionally, child marriage perpetuates cycles of poverty, as young girls are often unable to

complete their education, hindering their potential for economic empowerment.

Renel Ghana Foundation urges the government of Ghana, civil society organizations, and all

stakeholders to collaborate and take action to eradicate child marriage from every traditional set up.Our call to action includes but not limited to: