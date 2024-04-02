The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama believes one of the ways to resolve what he describes as ailing economy, is to get industries working 24-hours.

In a meeting with the Council members of the Association of Ghana Industries, John Mahama said the scale of destruction caused by government demands that such manufacturing sectors put in more efforts in production to give basic respite to Ghanaians.

This meeting with the council members of ten Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) forms of the AGI’s meeting with leaders of the various political parties, to table before them their expectations.

The meeting was also used to discuss challenges facing such industries and what solutions are there to bring them back to work.

The issue of economic challenges played key role in the discussions where industries members narrated how that is negatively impacting their jobs.

In his address John Mahama indicated among other things the adoption of his 24-hour working proposal to help the economic recovery agenda.

He is optimistic that a future NDC government will support such industries with incentives, to enable them run shift systems.

The industries say they were producing below capacity due to high electricity charges and production cost.

John Mahama promised that his 24-hour economy policy will give supports that will address such challenges.