Some pupils in the Ashanti region fear the days lost during the industrial action by their teachers for the past two weeks could affect their performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The students say they will be overburdened to rush through topics for the academic term as they prepare for the standard examination with optimism that their teachers would complete the syllabus.

Meanwhile, the teachers are expecting students to return to class after the two-week industrial action was called off by the three teacher unions.

