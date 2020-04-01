A lady has been severely punished by some security personnel for flouting partial lockdown in Kumasi.

Following the lockdown which started on Monday, March 30, 2020, there have been many instances of security personnel dealing with some Ghanaians for flouting the lockdown rules.

One of such videos had a lady being lashed with a cane and made to squat and hop to her home by security personnel who spotted her outside during lockdown.

But after getting away from her troubles, the young lady has put the rumour mongers on a blast while asking them to leave her alone.

In a video, the lady said she was not the only person to has been flogged by security personnel. She further asked all social media users to stop calling her ‘ashawo’ because she was not visiting a man’s house as is being speculated.

“Even if I was going to see a man and the police caught me, what do you care? Stop spoiling my name and putting me on social media,” she said.