Stonebwoy’s first fruit, Catherine Jidula Satekla has turned three and her parents have celebrated her in a grand style.

The lad, named after Stonebowy’s late mother, dazzled with some birthday photos to announce the addition to her age.

As expected, the party escalated outside their home as the family were at the 37 Military Hospital for their fun time.

Jidula, all dressed up as a princess, presented her sick cohorts gifts before they gathered around for a cakep-cutting.

Jidula is the only daughter of the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, before conceiving her six months later.

She is succeeded by a junior brother, months-old Janam Satekla.

Watch video below: