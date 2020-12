Togolese international footballer Emmanuel Adebayor gave Stonebwoy and Davido a surprise visit during their fufu party.

Before heading to the Activate Party, Stonebwoy organized a Fufu party for Davido and his crew at his residence and it was during that moment that Emmanuel Adebayor showed up.

READ ALSO:

Davido in a hyper mood went to meet him at the gate, cheering him up as the footballer got down from his motor.

The ambiance in the video screamed happiness, joy, and fun times.