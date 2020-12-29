Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, left no stone unturned and grabbed singer Efya for a hot dance during their performance at his ‘Activate’ beach party with Nigerian singer Davido at Sandbox Beach in Accra.

In the videos making rounds on social media, Efya was seen twerking to Stonebwoy’s Mightelele song as he performs to the crowd.

In no time, ‘One Gad’, as he is affectionately called, grabbed her by the waist and took her to the main dance floor so they could have more space to dance.

Davido couldn’t help himself but watch on as the duo steal the moment.

