Gambian-born actress and producer Princess Shyngle has served her fans with an eye-popping video of her hourglass figure to celebrate her birthday.

The popular entertainer shared the daring video to mark her birthday as she turned a new age on December 25.

Princess Shyngle has not been in the news for a long while since TikTok star Hajia Bintu started causing a massive stir with her more curvaceous figure.

Although Hajia Bintu, who is also an Instagram model, recently attracted massive attention because of her music video with dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Princess Shyngle has been yearning for similar attention with her incredibly curvy figure.

In the latest video, Princess Shyngle is seen flaunting her hourglass shape and twerking her backside in different luxurious outfits to mark her new age.

The video included the caption: ”Very Blessed and Thankful for another year Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeeeee ❤️ Merry Christmas everyone.” The video has stirred massive reactions on social media. @anchu_angelic’s commented: ”Happy blessed birthday princess ❤️❤️.” @bellajoseph8 also wrote: ”Happy birthday mama♥️.”