In the spirit of Christmas, the Asante Bediatuo family has supported the Maternity Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) with a cash donation and hamper distribution to mothers on admission as part of efforts to support the health sector during the festive season.

Speaking on the rationale for the donation, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the current Executive Secretary to the President of Ghana said:

“The Maternity Ward embodies the true essence of womanhood and the vulnerability of the life of a child and mother, hence the need to give attention to their quality health care. Today’s donation is our small contribution so mothers will be able to spend Christmas with their families” he said.

According to the astute lawyer and his wife, Femi, the KBTH Maternity Ward forms an integral part of the hospital and aligns with their family’s general outlook to life, values and standards.

“Just as the three wise men came to worship baby Jesus when he was born, we are here to show love to the hospital, nursing mothers and especially their adorable babies on Christmas Day”.

Nana Asante Bediatuo added that aside their individual philanthropic projects, together, the family believes in giving to women and children who constitute a greater fraction of the vulnerable in society and a focal point in various projects they’ve had the privilege to embark on.

Receiving the cash donation on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KBTH expressed gratitude to the Asante Bediatuo family for marking Christmas with mothers and their kids at the maternity ward.

“We value your spending time with us as well as the cash donation. We believe it will go a long way to support the smooth operation of our hospital and the maternity ward especially”