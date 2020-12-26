The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has said that Prof. Attah Mills wanted to be President so bad that he did not care if he died after winning the election.

According to him, in 2008 God revealed to him that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the election but that revelation changed along the line for Prof John Evans Atta Mills.

He said while speaking in an interview that the late former President used to visit him to ask for his help in winning the elections and although he told him his life will be short-lived if he wins, the late former President just wanted to be President.

“He came to my office to tell me that he wanted to be President and that if he becomes President and fulfils God’s work and he dies he will be very happy,” he told Accra-based Angel FM.

He indicated that the late former President died a natural death and that anyone who says he was killed is lying.

“Prof Atta Mills was not killed. Anyone who says the former President was killed that is the person’s problem but to me he died a natural death.”