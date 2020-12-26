The Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the part is ready to meet the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in court as it files its election 2020 petition on Wednesday.

Peter Mac Manu said the NPP is ready to battle out all electoral differences with the opposition party in court with all their legitimate evidence to buttress any concerns raised in the aftermath of the December 7, elections.

“As the lawyer [Kofi Abotsi] rightfully said, you need a primary document so if they [NDC] have that, let them go to court…why are they going to worry the Electoral Commission?…we have ours [documents] and we will meet them in court.”

A member of the opposition party’s legal team, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor told host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini that the party will be challenging both the presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday, December 30.

The date is the last day of the mandated 21-days given under electoral laws for any aggrieved party in the election to file a legal challenge of the process.

NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama described the EC’s verdict as fictionalised to favour the NPP.

However, the Campaign Manager of the NPP disputed the claims of the NDC regarding their assertion of the verdict being rigged in favour of his party.

“NPP will welcome Mr Defeamekpor on his speech that they will be going to court and we[NPP] will be prepared to meet them in court.” he reiterated