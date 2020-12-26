It’s a great feeling to know that someone is missing you.

Receiving a text with a simple “I miss you” can brighten your day and show you that they care.

Unfortunately, it can be hard to know if a Taurus man misses you when you aren’t together.

Taurus men are stubborn signs who will not admit they miss you easily.

They are not forthcoming with their feelings and it takes a while to get them to talk about their emotions.

Taurus men have a reputation as being womanizers and players, as it takes a lot for them to commit to one person.

However, once they do commit, you will see that they are very romantic signs.

It is possible to unlock this romantic side to your Taurus, but it will take a lot of effort on your part.

Even though Taurus signs can be difficult and hard to maintain, there are definitely some easy ways to get them to miss you.

Here’s how to make a Taurus man miss you:

1. Play hard to get.

Taurus men love it when you aren’t readily available 24/7.

Making them put in a little extra work to see you or talk to you is a great way to build a relationship and encourage him to think about you more and more.

It’s a classic trick and for good reason; you piqued his interest without having to lift a finger to even reply to a text.

Never make it too easy for a Taurus man and keep him on his toes a little bit.

They need some passion in the relationship and lose interest when things are simple.

Make them chase after you. They love having to put in a little extra work.

Overall, Taurus men love an unpredictable partner, so keep him guessing and never be easy to figure out.

2. Send selfies.

A great way to ensure any man, though in this case a Taurus man, misses you is to send him some selfies.

Having him excited to reach for his phone and waiting for the next message from you increases his excitement and makes him look forward to seeing you again.

Plus, it’s a great excuse to dress up! (which we all need nowadays).

3. Be flirty.

To keep that spark alive and ensure every conversation is one he can’t wait for, make sure to brush up on your flirty banter.

Your Taurus man will miss the fun energy, compliments, and flirtation when you aren’t together and be constantly looking forward to the next time he can see you.

These passionate signs love to express themselves with flirting and it helps build the tension between and desire between you too (no matter how long you’ve been together).

4. Look your best

Taurus men love glam and style, so looking fabulous is a great way to make them miss you.

We can all agree that looks aren’t everything in a relationship and there’s a lot more that goes into making a man miss you than simply looking great.

However, it never hurts to put your best foot forward because when you look good you feel confident (another trait Taurus men love).

Throw on some heels and your favorite shade of red lipstick and post a few picks you know he’ll see.

5. Have a signature scent.

This is a great way to keep yourself on any Taurus man’s mind.

Having a signature scent that he can smell around his house or in his car and instantly think of you is an inexpensive and subtle way to make him think of you.

You don’t even have to do any sly texts or strategic selfies.

All he has to do is take one whiff of your classic scent and then he can’t help but miss you.