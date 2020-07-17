Ghanaian-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has announced her plans to contest to be President of Gambia.

According to the entrepreneur, who will be the first female president of the country, it has always been her dream to occupy such a position.

Taking to Instagram, she was optimistic her dream will come to pass, adding she will be the sexiest president in the world.

I had a dream that I’ll be the first female President of my country and I believe my dream will definitely come true 🙏🏽🇬🇲❤️ gonna be the sexiest President in the world, her post read.

However, she did not state the exact period she will begin her political career.

Her announcement has received mixed reactions with many congratulating her while netizens have asked her to stop dreaming because it will never come to pass.

Read her post below: