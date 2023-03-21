From the creator of Love & Hip-hop, Ceaser from Black Ink and the Laxx Network is a new reality TV drama coming your way soon. The show is coming with some famous faces too; including those from the African soil.

Ghanaian-Gambian actress Princess Shyngle will be one of them; having made the cut from an audition that saw her edge out over 500 contestants for the role from Africa.

‘City Girls of Atlanta’ follows the biggest and most successful boss ladies in America living in Atlanta making it happen. It is all about boss chicks living in Atlanta, running businesses, family life, social life, love and everything.

Princess Shyngle is no stranger to the screens as she has acted in ‘The Next Movie Star Africa’ which sparked her acting career. She has also starred in several Ghanaian movies including ‘Why Should I Get Married’, among others.

Speaking on the feat, Princess Shyngle said she is proud and elated that she has finally witnessed her dream come true.

“Still feels like a dream. Cats finally out of the bag, the biggest reality tv show ever ‘CITY GIRLS OF ATLANTA’ is about to hit your screens y’all and your girl is a main cast member,” she wrote.