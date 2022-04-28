Actress Princess Shyngle has called out persons who have chastised Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, for cheating on his wife.

According to the popular actress, about 99 percent of Nigerian men cheat thus taking Yul to the cleaners is hypocritical.

“It’s funny how everyone is attacking this man and his baby mama being judgmental about the entire situation as if he’s the first man in history to ever cheat on his wife. Most of the people attacking him literally are living the dirtiest lives, y’all know damn well 99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chicks it’s a normal thing,” Princess wrote on Instagram.

