Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that he has always felt the call to be a man of God; however, it was not until his near-fatal accident in 2019 that he was compelled to answer that call.

Speaking in his inaugural broadcast since declaring his ministry, Yul Edochie shared details of the incident, which he said occurred as he was driving from Lagos to a film set in Enugu.

He recounted losing control of his car, attempting to avoid an accident, and ultimately somersaulting, resulting in the loss of consciousness.

Before blacking out, Yul Edochie said he saw his life flash before him, stating, “I believe that on that day I died.”

The actor added, “I heard a voice; it said, ‘It’s all over. If you wanted to do anything, you can’t do it anymore,’ and then I blacked out.” Miraculously, he woke up in the mangled car and emerged unharmed with no visible injuries.

In the evening, Yul Edochie said he heard a voice telling him that he was destined to be a minister of God, emphasising that his second life was not a second chance but an opportunity to work for God.

“It said to me that my first life was gone, ‘Your first life was about you, everything you asked God for it’s been given to you, this second life is for you to work for God’,” the actor said.

Despite this message, Yul Edochie said he did not hastily embark on starting a ministry at the time as other priorities took precedence.

He noted that he believed that was not the right time stating “When the right time comes you would know.”

This comes after Yul Edochie, last week, revealed he will be starting his own ministry, in answer to God’s call to do His work.

Taking to his social media pages on Tuesday, the actor unveiled True Salvation Ministry, stating that a church service will be held for an hour every Sunday.