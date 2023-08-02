Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May, has filed for divorce to stop him for accessing their home, demands N100 million in damages from him and his second wife, Judy over alleged adultery.

May is being represented by Femi Falana and Eculaw group.

The DPA Family Law Clinic, which shared an update in the couple’s marital crisis, noted that Judy and Yul are aware of the lawsuit, having received copies of the suit papers by email.

It was also alleged that “both Yul and Judy are avoiding service of the process upon them. The court bailiff has tried so many times to serve them in accordance with the rules of court. But they have evaded service of court process. Despite the braggadocio and the social media stunts, Yul Edochie and Judy are facing serious legal challenges and they seem ill-prepared for them, given the fact that they have been evading service of process.”

May has also filed for an order of court restraining Yul from accessing their former matrimonial home. The businesswoman who cited safety concerns, alleged that the actor has been erratic, irrational, aggressive and increasingly threatening.

She noted that Yul acts like he is “under some influence, the full extent or scope of which we are yet to ascertain”. May who recalled how Yul was stopped from accessing their home last week by security officials who told him that henceforth all issues involving his marriage to her and dealings in that regard are subjudice, stated that she is taken the measure to protect herself and her children.

The actor has now been told to consult his lawyer, when and if he hires one, and be guided by such lawyer.