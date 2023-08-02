Twenty years after the demise of Terry Bonchaka, a new ‘lookalike’ of the late Ghanaian music icon has emerged.

Awudat, born Ransford Okyere, says he has always been a fan of Terry and got inspired to do music as a result of the artiste’s sterling performance and artistry.

Awudat explains he is not a usual lookalike seeking attention; he is a musician celebrating Ghana’s lost asset.

“I am not like any of the lookalikes you see around. I am different, and my mission is to celebrate Terry, especially this year being 20 years since his painful death,” he noted.

In celebrating Terry, Awudat has released a number of renditions of songs by the ‘Puulele’ musician.

“Terry was a real gem. I am not sure if we will get his kind again. I pray that God continues to comfort his family,” he added.

The budding artistes has performed with highlife musicians Nana Agyeman on many platforms, singing Terry Bonchaka’s part of the song ‘Taaso Ode’.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=306nWNI7z8Q%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Awudat also released his personal songs: ‘Don’t be Jealous’ featuring King Ayisoba and ‘Dora’ which he did with Kojo Kinn.

Terry Bonchaka passed away on October 29, 2003 in a car crash after performing at the University of Ghana.

Terry Bonchaka

Terry won the hearts of music lovers with his unique style of singing, dressing and stagecraft.

He was famed for songs like ‘Ghana Lady’, ‘Puulele’, ‘Zoozey’, ‘Asem Ben Ni’, ‘I’m Aware, among others.

