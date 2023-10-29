Mother of late musician Terry Bonchaka, Charlotte Adjetey has alleged a blogger approached her to give out her house documents so he could secure a loan with it to promote her son’s unreleased songs.

This comes after Felix Agen-Davies, the executive producer of the late Hiplife star, accused blogger and publicist, Reagan Mends of making an unusual request to Terry’s mother on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show.

According to Agen-Davies, Mends had approached Madam Charlotte Adjetey shortly after Terry Bonchaka’s untimely death, asking her for her house documents to secure a loan for the production of Terry’s works.

“This gentleman, Reagan, actually went to Terry’s mom and asked this poor woman to produce her house indenture with which to go borrow money to produce Terry’s works” he alleged.

This allegation was confirmed by Madam Charlotte Adjetey when contacted by Hitz FM.

“It’s true. It was Reagan; he said I should bring my house documents so that I can get a loan to promote Terry’s works. When he said that, I did not comply because taking loans from the bank is not something I’m comfortable with” she noted.

Terry Bonchaka, a Hiplife star, tragically lost his life in a car accident after performing at the University of Ghana on the Legon-Accra Road. He was the 2001 winner of Ghana’s Hiplife championship and a former student of Adisadel College.

In a touching tribute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Terry Bonchaka’s passing, Felix Agen-Davies, the newly appointed executive producer, and Madam Charlotte Adjetey have announced a heart-warming initiative.

Agen-Davies revealed on Hitz FM that, they are organizing a Terry Bonchaka look-alike contest scheduled for December. This unique competition will identify seven talented individuals who not only dress like the late musician but also sing like him.

The grand prize for the winner is the extraordinary opportunity to record some of Terry Bonchaka’s unreleased songs.

This contest is intended to become an annual event to keep Terry’s legacy alive.

Watch the full interview below:

