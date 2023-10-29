President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the 2023 grand finale of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ2023).

This would be the first time a President would be gracing the National quiz since its inception 30 years ago.

The finals of the well patronised quiz competition would be happening on Monday, October 30, 2023 at the National Theater in Accra.

There would be a performance by VocalEssence Choral Ghana’s, Priscilla Quaye.

The NSMQ 2023 grand finale will be a battle of two-time champions Opoku Ware School (OWASS), seven-time champions Presbyterian Boys Senior High, Legon (PRESEC), and two-time champions, Achimota School (MOTOWN).

All schools are geared up and ready to make history as champions of the sciences in Ghana.